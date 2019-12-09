Rwanda: Rayon Thump Heroes to Keep Leaders APR in Sight

Sunday

Heroes 1-4 Rayon

AS Kigali 1-2 Gicumbi

Marines 0-0 Espoir

Police2-2 Mukura

RAYON Sports delivered one of their best performances this season as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Heroes FC at Bugesera Stadium on Sunday to move three points within of leaders APR.

The Blues scored three second-half goals in four minutes, adding to the first-half opener from Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong who was marking his fourth strike this term.

The victory was a good reaction for Martinez Espinosa's men in their quest for a historic league title defence following a barren draw against third-placed Police last Wednesday. Rayon, nine-time champions, have never won back-to-back league titles.

Sarpong, 23, put the visitors ahead in the 43rd minute after a miscommunication between Heroes defenders, but he also missed a number of clear chances that could make him just the second hat-trick scorer in the 2019-20 Rwanda Premier League.

Forward Yannick Bizimana doubled the lead in the 76th minute before strugglers Heroes conceded two quick-fire goals through Oumar Sidibe and Jean Claude Iranzi in the 79th and 80th minute to suffer their 9th defeat after 13 matches in their debut topflight league campaign.

Aboubacar Uwiduhaye scored the consolation goal for the hosts with five minutes to time.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Police and fourth-placed Mukura played out a 2-all draw, Marines were held by Espoir to a goalless stalemate, while Gicumbi upset AS Kigali 2-1.

APR lead the table with 31 points, followed by Rayon with 28, while Police (third) and Mukura (fourth) have 26 and 22 points, respectively.

WHAT NEXT?

After their respective weekend victories on match-day 13, record 17-time champions APR host Heroes in their next fixture on Saturday, December 14, while Rayon will be facing Mukura the following day.

Peace Cup holders AS Kigali have Gasogi United as their next opponents, on Saturday, whereas Francis Haringingo's Police will be up against SC Kiyovu on Sunday.

Rayon and bitter rivals APR will go head-to-head on Saturday, December 21, in their first meeting of the 2019/2020 season. This derby is also considered as one of the biggest football matches in the region.

