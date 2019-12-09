Gambia/Senegal: WAFU U-20 - Gambia Relinquish Title After Losing to Senegal

Gambia yesterday night got dumped out of the West African Football Union U-20 Nations Cup by Senegal.

Senegal scored having penetrated Gambia's right-back who raised his hand claiming he got hit in the face but the referee wasn't interested as Senegal's Sissoko spread the ball out which a teammate of his poked past Gambia's defence and into the net to gift the Lions the lead.

Minutes on, Momodou Bojang was put through inside the Senegalese defence by Estonia-based Muhammed Sanneh but latched his effort over the crossbar, Gambia's closest chance inside forty-minutes.

Then parity was restored just before the hiatus. Gambia's Senegal-based central midfielder Matarr Ceesay, pressed for time, spotted out a loophole, rifling in a long range pass picking out Abdoulie Sarr who beat the Senegalese defence to slot it over the goalkeeper for a 1-1 tie.

Possession balanced a bit in the second period after Senegal had dominated the first-half. The Lion of Dakar ended up winning on penalties to reach the finals with Gambia wasting two spot-kicks.