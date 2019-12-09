Gambia: Bakery Jatta's Suspension Expires

Gambian-born Bakery Jatta's ban has ended after sitting out for two games.

Jatta was slapped a two-match ban after getting sent off during a league match for a tackle from behind on an opponent.

Hamburg opted against appealing the decision allowing Jatta sit out for two games, however, sure missed their Gunjur-born after losing 2-1 to Osnabruck -their second league loss in fifteen outings but remain second in the standings, three points behind table-topping Armenia Bielefed.

This campaign has been more than hectic for Bakery. First, he was scrutinised and accused of fraud by the press, booed at opposition stadiums before this latest incident.

German second division outfit Hamburg battled without the Gambian forward Bakery Jatta during the moments he was sidelined.

He has however returned to the fold and is scheduled to make the line up again this Friday when they face fourth-placed Heindheim.