South Africa: Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Awards Good Work Done By Police Members, Safer Festive Operation Launched

The Provincial Commissioner hosted a Prestigious event on the night of 06 December 2019, at Graceland (Secunda) to award SAPS members in Mpumalanga for their relentless efforts in fighting crime and ensuring that the community is always safe.

The well-organized event, which was in style, drew dignitaries from Mpumalanga as well as other provinces.

This occasion was graced by the attendance of the MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Gabisile Shabalala, the House of Traditional Leaders led by Inkhosi SG Ngomane, the District Mayor of Gert Sibande Municipality Cllr Muzi G Chirwa, senior Management of SAPS from Head Office accompanied by some Provincial Commissioners, senior officials from various government departments, Community Police Forum representatives, the sponsors, media houses as well as stakeholders in the fight against crime.

The Leadership of the police, in partnership with the MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, thought it befitting to spare a bit of time from their busy schedule and converge at Secunda to appreciate SAPS members from the province for their hard work which is hardly appreciated.

MEC Shabalala thanked the Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga for his leadership as he sets a standard in everything that he does. MEC Shabalala presented him with a gift as a token of appreciation and souvenir to keep doing what he always does when it comes to policing matters in the province.

In the program, the Provincial Commissioner also presented a gift which was handed over to MEC Shabalala to show gratitude for her commitment in working together with the Provincial leadership of the police in rooting out crime and corruption.

This Prestigious event forms part of the SAPS plan to boost the morale of members so that they continuously serve the public in spite of the agonizing reality, that of even paying the ultimate price.

The Human Resource Management within the police, under the leadership of the Deputy National Commissioner: Human Resource Management Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya, who was also in attendance, has a crafted plan of motivating and encouraging members within the service to do more even under pressure or severe circumstances. The Prestige event is one of those.

Amongst the winners, was a category for the best Communication Officer of the year, which was awarded to Brigadier Leonard Hlathi. During the awarding of this category, Lieutenant General Zuma indicated that the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, has commended the work done by Brigadier Hlathi in a meeting in Mpumalanga, pointing out that he has rendered the communication services professionally.

Other categories that were awarded include the following:

Administration, Visible Policing, Detective, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit,

Protection and Security Services, Crime Intelligence, Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management, as well as Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Special Categories include:

Reservist of the year,

Community Policing Forum of the year,

Sports Woman of the year,

Sports Man of the year,

Woman of the year,

Man of the year,

Sports Person with Disability of the year,

and the Best Cluster of the year

Provincial Commissioners Special Awards include:

Best Hygiene Specialist of the year,

Best Police Protection Service,

Best Executive Assistant of the year,

Station of the year,

TRT Team of the year,

Cross Provincial Crime Intelligence,

Bravery,

Senior Manager of the year,

and Catch of the year.

Earlier that day, the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma hosted the Launch of the 2019 Festive Season Operation, Amakhosi Precinct Policing, as well as the Introduction of MYSAPSAPP, under the theme Ziyojika izinto-Turning the tide against crime. This event was held at Emalahleni Civic Centre Hall in Witbank on Friday 06 November 2019.

The event which was well attended by predominantly Emalahleni community and residents from various parts of Mpumalanga, was graced by the MEC for Community Safety, Security, and Liaison, Gabisile Shabalala, representatives from the House of Traditional Leaders led by Inkhosi Sandie Ngomane; the Mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality Linah Malatjie, Senior Management of SAPS from Head Office accompanied by some Provincial Commissioners, senior officials from various government departments, CPF's as well as stakeholders in the fight against crime.

The MEC in her speech, indicated that the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, has already launched the Safer Festive Season Operation at a national level. She highlighted that Mpumalanga province began rolling out activities in this regard and the purpose of the event was to intensify the operation thereof as well as showcasing the collaboration that exist amongst various law enforcement agencies who work towards a common goal of ensuring public safety in Mpumalanga.

The MEC also encouraged the community to work hand in glove with the law enforcement agencies rather than being a bystanders. She further condemned the attack, killing of law enforcement agencies and called on the public to treat them as they would treat their siblings or parents because attacking these is like an attack to the state.

The Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General BM Zuma, pointed out during his speech that, the Traditional Leaders (Amakhosi) plays a vital role in the prevention and fight against crime. General Zuma said that "there are desirable calibre of people within the communities which are led by Traditional Leaders and such could be groomed as well as trained to become future Reservists or members of the Community Police Forums because of their determination to root out crime in their communities. He added that the traditional leaders are part of the local authorities and they co-exist with the Municipality authorities as a result, they can assist a lot especially in conflict resolution.

General Zuma encouraged the public to download the MYSAPSAPP and use it to supply crucial information that can assist police to crack down cases that could not be solved because people could not come forth with information due to various reasons including fear. He concluded by handing over the Safer Festive Season Operation plan to MEC Shabalala whilst the Amakhosi Precinct Policing concept was handed to Inkhosi Ngomane.