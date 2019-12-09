Liberia: President Weah Reaches Out to Fallen Brumskine's Family With "Heavy Heart"

The President of the Republic, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Friday, December 6, 2019 paid a visit to the SKD Boulevard home of the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine's family. The President used the visit reiterate and extend his deepest condolence to the family of the falling statesman, describing Cllr. Brumskine as a true leader and pride of his people and country.

"I called him big brother," the President said as mourners, including wife and children of the late Brumskine, looked on. "He shall be remembered throughout. Despite our political difference, we interacted regularly and fondly, and at times discussed the common good of our country."

"Indeed, these are difficult times for the family and for Liberia, and my heart is heavy," the President said.

The President pledged his support to the Brumskine family during the home-going of their fallen husband and father, urging them to "take heart and remain strong during their difficult times."

The Brumskine family sounded exceedingly grateful to the President, praising him in their remarks during the visit for standing with them "since the illness and subsequent passing" of Cllr. Brumskine.

Charlene Brumskine, daughter of the former standard-bearer of the Liberty party, said her father would have been alive if the President of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah, had life to offer-a way of saying that the President did all he could to contribute to the revival of the fallen statesman's health condition.

"From the onset of our father illness, you gave us the all necessary support. I can't name them all, but you were helpful," she noted.

Buttressed by her mother and brother, Charlene said her family remains grateful to the President for his assistance to the family.

The body of the fallen former lawmaker of Grand Bassa County and Chairman of one of Liberia's biggest political party is expected to be laid to rest next weekend in Grand Bassa County.

President Weah was accompanied to the home of the family by Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, Vice Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Commission Ambassador to Liberia, and Advisor Emmanuel Shaw, among others.