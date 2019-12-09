South Africa: Suspected Rapist Arrested

press release

Willowvale Police arrested a 34-year-old man for alleged rape of a 67-year-old woman. It is alleged that the victim was alone at her home which is at Dadamba Village, Willowvale. The suspect kicked the door open and allegedly attacked the victim with a stick. The alleged rape was committed on Monday, 02 December 2019 at about 19h00.

The victim was dragged to her bedroom where the alleged rape took place. The suspect later took on his heels but he was identified as he is a local man. The suspect was traced and arrested on Saturday, 07 December 2019. He will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday, 09 December 2019 on a rape charge.