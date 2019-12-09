South Africa: Missing Cape Town Child Reunited With Family As Search for Missing PE Boy Continues

8 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A search is on for a seven-year-old boy who went missing while visiting his grandmother in Algoa Park two days ago.

Port Elizabeth police detectives attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) were urgently trying to find Philasande Gilibi, last seen on Friday playing in the backyard of the house in Salcombe Street, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday.

"At about 14:30, his grandmother realised that he was no longer in the yard and that is when they started to search for him. He lives in Kwazakele and does not know the Algoa Park area," Naidu said.

He was reported missing on Saturday night.

At the time of his disappearance, Philasande was wearing a yellow T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Constable Vatiswa Nontshokweni on 071 362 4757, Algoa Park police on 041 4011061 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Sebabatso Ahlumile Mosala from Marikana, Philippi East, has been found safe and unharmed and has been reunited with her family, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed on Sunday.

She had gone missing on Wednesday at about 18:00 when she went to her mother's friend to fetch a skirt but failed to return.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

