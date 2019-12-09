Sudan: Developments in Yemen Require Political Solution - PM

The Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, has stressed that the question of Yemen could not be resolved militarily but rather through a dialogue political process in which the various concerned parties get engaged.

Responding to questions in a conversation with the Washington based Atlantic Council, the Prime Minister said Sudanese military involvement in the Yemeni question does not exceed 25 thousands troops as of present day and that the Sudanese presence within the coalition was a legacy of the defunct regime,

He said he was sure the Sudanese troops will get back home ultimately.