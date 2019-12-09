Sudan: Developments in Yemen Require Political Solution - PM

6 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, has stressed that the question of Yemen could not be resolved militarily but rather through a dialogue political process in which the various concerned parties get engaged.

Responding to questions in a conversation with the Washington based Atlantic Council, the Prime Minister said Sudanese military involvement in the Yemeni question does not exceed 25 thousands troops as of present day and that the Sudanese presence within the coalition was a legacy of the defunct regime,

He said he was sure the Sudanese troops will get back home ultimately.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.