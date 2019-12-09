Sudan: Dispute in Yemen Can Be Solved Politically - Hamdok

Washington — Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, affirmed that the Yemeni issue cannot be solved militarily, but through political dialogue between the concerned parties.

Responding to a question during his hosting by the American Atlantic Council of Studies on Thursday, Dr. Hamdok said that the Sudanese military presence in Yemen is very limited and does not exceed 25 thousand soldiers, and that Sudan's military participation is one of the legacies left by the former regime.

He expressed his belief that what is happening in Yemen cannot be militarily resolved, indicating that Sudan participation has diminished.

Dr. Hamdok added that he have no doubt the Sudanese forces in Yemen will return to their country.