Sudan: Dr. Hamdok Highlights On Successes and Challenges Facing Transitional Government

Washington — Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, affirmed that the Sudanese people represented by revolutionaries, youths and women, are able to overcome many economic challenges by support from their friends and partners and the removing of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Hamdok said in the start of his speech at the American Atlantic Council for Studies Thursday evening that what has distinguished the revolution in Sudan was that its leadership was women and youth, and that this revolution continued whenever people thought it was diminishing in a manner that surprised the world.

He said that his government was guided by the slogans of the revolution, freedom, peace and justice, in formulating its 10 priorities, top of them are the stoppage of war, the building of sustainable peace and ending the suffering of the citizens at the displaced people camps.

Dr. Hamdok pointed out that the armed struggle movements have played an essential role in bringing about change in the country.

He said that the second axis is related to the economy which will be enhanced by the work of the Sudanese youth, the support of the partners, and the steadfastness of the people, pointing to Sudan's debts that exceeded 60 billion dollars and that the revolution has inherited a collapsed economy.

He said that the third priority is the restructuring of the government and services structures, followed by other priorities that include the reformation of laws and realizing transitional justice, restoration of rights, the fighting of corruption and restoring the looted billions.

Hamdok pointed to the participation of women in all the structures of the transitional government, especially that women have been at the head of the revolution, referring to the presence of four women as ministers in the government.

He explained that Sudan has appointed the first women foreign minister and chief justice in the region, adding that two women are now members in the Sovereign Council, one of whom is Coptic, to confirm the symbolism of religious coexistence in the country.

He said that is now adopting a balanced foreign policy governed by the interests of Sudan.

He pointed to the transitional government's endeavor to tackle the employment of young people to remain in Sudan by creating an environment and atmosphere that would make them live in Sudan.

Hamdok also referred to a priority of his government to hold the constitutional conference to give the chance for preparation to the elections.

The Prime Minister pointed out that his government expects its partners to support peace and to help removing the name of Sudan from the list of terrorism, establishing investments, fighting corruption and boosting training, asserting Sudan keenness to cooperate closely with the international community.