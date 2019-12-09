Eritrea: Workshop On Developing National Food Standard

7 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organized a workshop on 6 December at the NCEW Hall focusing on developing the National Food Standard.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture said that food safety is central to survival and wellbeing and that regulating national food standard has become timely issue.

The representative of FAO in Eritrea, Mr. Saeed Abubaker Bancie said that National Food Standard (Codex) work is an integral component of a national food control system and that food safety and quality are important aspects of food and nutrition security. Mr. Saeed also expressed FAO's commitment to work with the Government of Eritrea to improve the Codex coordination mechanism.

Mr. Tekleab Misgina, D. G. Regulatory and Control at the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that the National Food Standard has been established in 2004 under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, and that the objective of the workshop is to further develop the initiative.

The participants conducted extensive discussion and adopted various recommendations.

