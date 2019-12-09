South Africa: 5 Zim Perish in SA Crash

9 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Andile Tshuma

Five Zimbabweans, including two children, died when a Johannesburg-bound crossborder Toyota Quantum collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta along the N1 Highway between Beitbridge and Musina in South Africa at around 10pm last Friday.

The South Africa-registered Quantum was ferrying children to South Africa to spend the Christmas and New Year break with their parents.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Limpopo Province Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the white Quantum had 25 passengers on board, all Johannesburg-bound. The South African Police Service was yet to verify the documentation of the children who were involved in the accident.

The Ford fiesta vehicle was driving from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe with the driver Mr Farai Hunyei and one passenger.

"Along the N1 Highway after Baobab Tollgate the vehicles had a head-on collision," said Brigadier Mojapelo.

"The driver in the Ford fiesta died at the scene and his passenger died in hospital. The driver was identified as Mr Farai Hunyei from Zimbabwe. Two passengers in the Quantum died at the scene and their driver Mr. Emmanuel Sibanda, also from Zimbabwe died in hospital. The total number of fatalities is five."

The polices spokesperson said drunken driving was the suspected cause of the accident although investigations were ongoing.

"Preliminary police investigations revealed alcohol might have contributed to the collision. Investigations are still continuing," he said.

