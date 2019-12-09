Gambia: Interior Ministry Committed to Mitigate Issuance of Laissez-Passer

Yankuba Sonko the Minister of the Interior has told Lawmakers that his Ministry is committed to mitigating the issuance of Laissez-passer and has recommended the Immigration Department to take disciplinary measures against any of their Officers who is caught issuing them.

The Minister said this in response to a question raised by the Member for Sandu Constituency Muhammed Mahanera on Wednesday December 4th 2019.

"If it is happening now, it is regrettable and we will continue to do more to make sure that it ceases. We will engage the citizenry through awareness creation on this issue to mitigate the act. I have contacted the Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) and he told me that they have taken some disciplinary actions against some of their officers. But I further recommended that they take more measures to avert the practice," he told Deputies.

Lamin NF Conta, the Member for Kombo East Constituency asked the Minister to state the plans of his Ministry in building a Police Station at the Jiboroh border post at a time since they are currently occupying the GRA's premises.

Minister Sonko disclosed that plans are underway to build standard police stations and posts across the country and this includes the Jiboroh border post as captured in the 2020 projections.

"These posts will be built in 2020. This is a concern to us and occupying the GRA premises at the moment is not our wish. So we will definitely construct the Jiboroh Post," he said.

Member for Sami Constituency Alfusaiey Ceesay asked the Minister the number of times he visits Police stations to inspect their conditions, Interior Minister Sonko said the visitation is done on a quarterly basis by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other service chiefs, and half-yearly by the Minister.

Ousman Touray the Member for Sabach Sanjal Constituency inquired what the basic requirements are for one to be issued an ID Card. In his response, Minister Sonko responded that this is provided for by the Laws of the Gambia; that the requirements include a birth certificate, a Gambian passport, a voters' card, a certificate of nationalization or registration and a certificate from an Alkalo or Seyfo.