Gambia's King of Arena - 'I Will Attack When I Need To'

6 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's wrestling king of arena Hoyantan says he wouldn't mind attacking when he deems it fit.

Hoyantan is billed to face Senegal's Baye Mandione in a bout scheduled for December 15 at the Bakau Independence Stadium after being signed by promoter Jamaican.

Pundits predict the Kunkujang resident would take up a defensive posturing when he faces the Thiaroye starlet.

Responding to the claims Hoyantan in a latest face-to-face said: 'I will attack when I feel it is right, I will defend when I feel it's right, I will get out of the sacks when I feel it is right. It is all part of wrestling and part of the game.'

The duo have been scheduled to slug it out initially September this year but a setback on the part of the promoter prompted stretch of the fight to this month but on the agreed condition both wrestlers will be beefed up with an additional D20,000 to make up for the delay.

Hoyantan hopes to use this clash as springboard to get noticed in the Senegalese arena.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

