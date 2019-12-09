Gambia: Sulayman Marreh Marks Return From Injury With a Goal

6 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Sulayman Marreh is back to first team football scoring on his return after spending time out injured.

The central midfielder flew back to Belgium in discomfort having injured his leg during Gambia's 2-2 epic battle with DR Congo weeks ago.

The playmaker had to be hauled off the pitch after getting tackled from behind by a DR Congo player.

He lay in agony before getting stretchered off and returning later, but his resumption lasted barely two minutes when coach Tom Saintfiet decided his stay in the pitch be truncated.

Upon his return to his club, the Gambia international had been poised to feature against Standard Liege two weeks before he sustained a recurrence twenty-four hours to the fixture.

However, he is now back in full swing and got the nod to start in Wednesday night's Cup game versus Kortrijk which ended in a defeat.

Marreh had notched in the first goal fifteen minutes before a penalty and an own goal gifted Kortrjik the points sealing their exit in the quarter-finals.

