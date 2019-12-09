Gambia: GTU Urge Schools to Continue Lessons

The Gambia Teachers' Union (GTU) has urged Schools to continue with their lessons. The Union made this appeal in response to allegations that some Schools have altered their end of term exams timetable.

This, they said, is quite unfortunate due to the ubiquitous issue of a pending demonstration by the 'Three Year Jonna' group in a couple of days or weeks to come.

Marie Antoinette Corr, Secretary General of the Gambia Teachers' Union (GTU) said they have been keenly monitoring the socio-political space of the country during the recent period and wish to make their position very clear on the matter; that the management of the Union has learnt with deep regret that some Schools have reacted to this situation by altering their end of term exams timetable, which she said is unfortunate.

"We will continue our request to pursue our demands from MoBSE and the Personnel Management Office (PMO) regarding the welfare and wellbeing of our general membership. We urge all members to exercise restraint," She said; that in view of ongoing uncertainties, members of the Union urge Schools to continue with normal duties and desist from any industrial action unless otherwise sanctioned by the GTU; that School administrators are urged to advise students to refrain from taking any undue risk that may jeopardize their education.

She said the Union wishes its members that they will continue to observe due process; that if it warrants them to embark on any sort of industrial action, the GTU will duly advise them accordingly; that the MoBSE urges that they specify the closing and opening of Schools for the coming terms for clarity purpose.

"We assure you of our unreserved commitment and resolve to continue championing the interest of our members," she concludes.