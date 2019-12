Somalia and Djibouti on Saturday fought to a barren stalemate as the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge kicked off, at the KCCA Lugogo Ground, Kampala.

A heavy downpour during the match almost stopped the match especially in the second half, but the teams soldiered on to the final whistle albeit playing in a soaky surface largely affecting ball control.

A see-saw affair it was, with both sides wasting several glorious scoring chances.