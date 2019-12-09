Sudan: Hamdok Meets With President of World Bank

Washington — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has met with Mr. David Malpass, President of the World Bank, in presence of his senior advisors and the accompanying ministerial delegation.

Mr. Malpass has welcomed the Prime Minister, informing that he was in contact with the Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consult on support for Sudan and debt relief within the framework of the Paris Club initiative.

He went on to confirm that the bank would establish a trust fund to support social safety nets in Sudan.

On his part, Dr. Hamdok thanked the World Bank's President for caring about Sudan and supporting its economy, suggesting that the bank and the International Monetary Fund as well as the African Development Bank shall work to write off their debts to Sudan, and then to move together to support writing off all the debts to Sudan, within the framework of the Paris Club.

The two sides touched on the issue of the Renaissance Dam, and in this context, Mr. Malpass confirmed that an evaluation meeting on the dam would be held in Washington on December 9.

The President of the World Bank has praised the active role played by Sudan Foreign Minister in the talks hosted by Washington in October 2019 in which the Foreign and Irrigation Ministers of the three countries have participated.