Sudan Participates in OPEC Joint Ministerial Meeting in Vienna

Vienna — Sudan has participated in the seventh joint ministerial meeting of the member and non-member countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which was held Friday at the headquarters of the organization in Vienna, Austria, with a delegation that included the Permanent Envoy and Ambassador, Mirghani Abbkar Al-Tayeb Bakhit, and membership of the Plenipotentiary Maymona Mohamed Khalid, and the First Secretary Ali Mohamad Ahmed, in the presence of a big number of ministers of the member and non-member states and observers.

The delegation of Sudan met on the sidelines of the meeting with a number of ministers and participating delegations and discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation between member and non-member states for preserving the oil market and encouraging stability and growth of the oil market in Sudan in light of the positive political developments taking place in the country.

The ministerial meeting discussed market conditions in light of the continued commitment of the member and non-member states to abide by cooperation and a stable market policy based on the mutual interests of the oil producing countries and to ensure continued improvement in market conditions and the return of confidence to investment of the oil industry.

The OPEC and its allies have agreed to deepen oil production cuts to 500,000 barrels per day until March 2020, bringing the total reduction since the announcement of cooperation to 1.7 million barrels per day.

The meeting was chaired by the chairman of the organization's current session, Manuel Salvador Xido Fernandez, the Minister of Petroleum of the Republic of Venezuela, and Alexander Novak, the Minister of Energy of Russia, and co-chaired by Abdul-Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, in presence of the Secretary-General of the organization, Mohamed Sanusi Barkando.