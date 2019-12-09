Kenya: Kisumu Doctors Begin Strike Over Promotions

6 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Angeline Ochieng

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Kisumu branch has called a doctors strike after the county government failed to honour their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The strike commenced on Friday following the expiry of a two-week notice.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital on Friday, Nyanza Region KMPDU branch Chairman Kevin Osuri said over 250 doctors will be on strike until the county government honours the June 24, 2019 CBA.

The medics have also vowed not to sign any return to work formula until they are promoted.

PROMOTION

"We have joined the clinical officers the strike until the county government implements the CBA," announced Dr Osuri.

He claimed that the county government breached the terms of their agreement. He said no doctor had been promoted in the last two years.

The KMPDU officials also accused the county government of luring them to sign the return to work formula.

Dr Osuri accused Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o of skipping scheduled meetings with the doctors.

STRIKES

"It is surprising to learn that a doctor will belong to job group S in Kisii but fall in job group M in Kisumu yet they have similar qualifications," he added.

This year, doctors in the county have spent a lot of time out of their work stations following strikes.

In June, the doctors went on strike over study leaves and stagnation in one job group.

Meanwhile, the doctors have filed an application in court seeking orders to compel the county to fulfil their demands.

