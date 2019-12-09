Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree in Sport Science

Laikipia — Celebrated World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge was Friday conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Sport Science by the Laikipia University during its seventh graduation ceremony.

The institution's Vice-Chancellor Pro. Kibet Rotich said the long-distance runner was honored for his commitment and determination in the world of sports and being a marathon record holder.

Prof Kibet said the university settled on Kipchoge after he was recommended by the University's Senate and successful approval by the Laikipia University Council.

The VC noted that athletics, being a sport science and the university having embraced sports training in it programmes they found it fit to award him.

He noted that the university was set to establish a department of sport science that will enable the youths to train in the university noting that they were targeting to equip sportsmen and women, sports managers and administrators with necessary skills to improve their performance in their respective sport disciplines.

He added that Kipchoge would be one of the trainers in the department.

Kipchoge hailed the university for its commitment in promoting sports saying it was the only profession where one gets "freedom".

He challenged other athletes to keep on trying their luck noting, "no human is limited."

An honorary degree is an academic degree for which a university has waived the usual requirements such as enrollment, a dissertation and the passing of comprehensive examination.

It is also known by the Latin phrases honoris causa (for the sake of the honour) or ad honorem (to the honour).

The degree is typically a doctorate or less commonly, a master's degree, and may be awarded to someone who has no prior connection with the academic institution or no previous postsecondary education.

The degree is often conferred as a way of honouring and or appreciating a distinguished person's contributions to a specific field or to society in general.