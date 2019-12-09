Sudan: Dr. Hamdok Meets With U.S. National Security Advisor

Washington — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has met with the US National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien, in his office at the White House, in presence of his senior aides and the accompanying Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer, and Sudan Permanent Envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Omer Siddiq.

O'Brien said that he was following up in appreciation the situation in Sudan, affirming the US and President Trump support to the transitional government for realization of sustainable democratic transition in Sudan.

Dr. Hamdok stressed that upgrading of the diplomatic representation between the two countries to the level of ambassador will strengthen the bilateral relations.

He said that the peaceful Sudanese revolution is a model for the region.

The two sides spoke at length about removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, and Mr. O'Brien has affirmed that the United States is keen to tackle this file as soon as possible.

They also touched on the Renaissance Dam dossier, and in this regard, Mr. O'Brien affirmed the keenness of President Trump to find a formula that serves the interest of the three countries.