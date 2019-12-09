Sudan: Dr. Hamdok Meets With U.S. National Security Advisor

7 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has met with the US National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien, in his office at the White House, in presence of his senior aides and the accompanying Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer, and Sudan Permanent Envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Omer Siddiq.

O'Brien said that he was following up in appreciation the situation in Sudan, affirming the US and President Trump support to the transitional government for realization of sustainable democratic transition in Sudan.

Dr. Hamdok stressed that upgrading of the diplomatic representation between the two countries to the level of ambassador will strengthen the bilateral relations.

He said that the peaceful Sudanese revolution is a model for the region.

The two sides spoke at length about removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, and Mr. O'Brien has affirmed that the United States is keen to tackle this file as soon as possible.

They also touched on the Renaissance Dam dossier, and in this regard, Mr. O'Brien affirmed the keenness of President Trump to find a formula that serves the interest of the three countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
Arms and Armies
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.