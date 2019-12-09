Tunisia: Parliament - PDL MPs Continue Their Sit-in for Fifth Consecutive Night

Tunis/Tunisia — MPs of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) bloc and its president Abir Moussi, on Saturday, continued their sit-in inside the plenary hall of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) for the fifth consecutive night.

Moussi told reporters Saturday evening her party's MPs will prevent the opening of Sunday's plenary on the discussion and adoption of the 2019 budget bill if they will not receive an official apology from the Ennahdha Movement parliamentary bloc.

"We are present in the plenary hall and we are determined to continue our sit-in tonight without violating its rules and we have not disrupted the process of preparing the hall either," Moussi said.

She added that those who will delay Sunday's plenary are the "aggressors who refuse to apologise", not her party which "has been the victim of an attack".

Moussi warned against "the use of violence or any degrading action against MPs observing the sit-in", holding the Speaker of Parliament and the authorities concerned politically and legally responsibility for their physical integrity.

Speaking about the rally organised by a number of party members and supporters outside the Parliament building on Saturday evening, Moussi said: "The supporters came spontaneously after the attempt to impose blackout on sit-inners by preventing journalists this morning from entering parliament.

PDL MPs demand an official apology from the Ennahdha bloc, after comments by its MP Jamila Ksikssi at the plenary session on the adoption of the 2019 supplementary finance law, in which she called MPs of PDL bloc "bandits and tramps".