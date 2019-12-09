Kenya Finish 13th in Dubai Sevens

Kenya Sevens garnered just one point in the Dubai Sevens after securing a 26-14 win over Scotland in the 13th place final at the The Sevens Stadium on Saturday.

Tries from Johnstone Olindi, Vincent Onyala, Dan Sikuta and Alvin Otieno coupled with three conversions from Daniel Taabu gave Shujaa the win.

Kenya's quest to win a match failed when they lost to Spain 22-19, hours after they had gone down England 12-5 to finish last in Pool "D".

Tries from Johnstone Olindi, Nelson Oyoo and Jacob Ojee failed to spur Kenya, who led 14-12 at the break. Pol Pla, Inaki Mateu, Pablo Fontes and Ignacio Rodriguez-Guerra landed a try each to hand Spain victory but it was all in vain as they also had dropped to play Ireland in the play-off for 11th place.

This year's World Rugby Sevens Series has adopted a new format where those finishing first and second in the pools proceed to Cup quarter-finals with the rest being paired in classification matches depending on their performances.

Pool "D" winners South Africa, who beat England 19-14, face Argentina while England take on France in the Cup quarters. New Zealand play USA while Australia is up against Samoa in other Cup quarters showdown.