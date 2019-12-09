Kenya: FKF Announces Fresh Electoral Roadmap

7 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has released a roadmap towards holding fresh elections, a process that includes subjecting its edited Electoral Code to a month-long public participation period, effective from Saturday.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa also announced the elections will likely be held in March next year and also extended an invite to all members and stakeholders to be part of the process.

The final decision on the date and venue of polls, rules and Electoral Board will be reached at the football body's Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 8.

FKF had conducted its County elections on November 27 and had planned to hold its national elections on Saturday.

The polls were, however, halted by Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga, who ruled that the process was not subjected to proper public participation and FKF's Electoral Board was not properly constituted.

"We want the (elections) process to start as soon as possible. Our term of office ends on February 10 and we do not wish to remain in office via a court order," said Mwendwa.

The football boss added he was confident the delay in elections will not affect the body's activities with Harambee Stars and Starlets and the youth teams set for a busy period in the coming year, including competing in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

FKF has, meanwhile, appeared to relax some rules within the Electoral Board.

Aspirants wishing to vie for FKF presidency will pay Sh300,000 (down by 100,000), whilst those seeking the National Executive Committee (NEC) post will have to part with Sh75,000 - a Sh25,000 reduction.

FKF president aspirants qualifications:

1. Has to pay Sh300,000 nomination fee.

2. Has to have a running mate

3. Has to present declarations of support from atleast 5 of the 78 delegates.

4. Valid Kenyan Identification card or passport

5. Certificate of good conduct

6. Clearance certificate from the Credit Reference Bureau, Higher Educations Loans Board

7. Valid Tax compliance

8. Clearance letter from Ethics and Anti-Corruption

