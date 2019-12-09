Kenya: Al-Shabaab Militants Kill 8 On Bus in Northern Kenya

7 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Police in Kenya says suspected al-Shabab extremists have stopped a bus in the north near Somalia and killed eight passengers, all of them non-Muslims.

A police report says an unknown number of extremists stopped the bus and singled out non-locals. It says preliminary reports show the majority of those killed were police officers returning to their stations in Elwak and Mandera.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab has claimed responsibility. The al-Qaida-linked extremist group has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia to fight it.

In one of the worst attacks inside Kenya, al-Shabab in 2014 hijacked a bus traveling through Mandera County and killed 28 non-Muslims on board.

