Sudan: Passing of Law Repealing Public Order Acts Did Not Take More Than Five Minutes - Hamdok

6 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, asserted that ratification of the law that repealed the Laws of Public Order in Sudan in November did not take more than five minutes and came with the agreement of both the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers, stressing that the law of dismantling the deep state does not talk about confiscating money and property, but aimed for restoring the stolen rights and property of the Sudanese people.

Hamdok denied in a meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council Thursday evening that there are differences between the military and civil component in the transitional government on this issue, contrary to what was published even within the United States that the area around the Palace was surrounded by a huge military force and that there were indications of a coup.

He pointed to the two councils' insistence to approve all laws to accelerate the work of the transitional government and to achieve the slogans of the Revolution for freedom and justice.

He said that the issue that took a long time is to pass was the law to dismantle the previous regime and the National Congress, and at the same time the meeting dealt with arrangements and preparation for the peace process.

Dr. Hamdok stressed that the law of dismantling the previous regime does not talk about confiscations, but rather about recovering money and property that is originally the property of the Sudanese people and is being recovered with giving any injured person the legal right to resume the procedure and proving evidence that the building or money is his property in a legal and sound manner and then he can recover his properties.

He said that the recovery of funds and property is of two internal and external aspects. As for the internal, the internal legal means and tools are sufficient to recover them, but as for the external aspect, it requires support and assistance from partners and relevant organizations, adding that that the same Anti-Terrorism Law did not enable members of the previous regime to dispose of a lot of money,

He pointed out that, with the help of international and regional mechanisms, and depending on its experiences with the African Union in combating illegal gain, these funds can easily be recovered, and if it takes a long time, they will eventually be restored to the Sudanese public treasury.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.