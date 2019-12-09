Gambia: Barrow Open for Dialogue With Operation 3 Years Jotna

During a conclave involving a cross section of Cabinet, service chiefs and an interlocutor for 'Operation Three Years Jotna'--the movement that plans to host a demonstration for President Adama Barrow to relinquish power after three years, The Gambia government says it may eventually grant a peaceful procession permit to the Jotna movement.

According to The Gambia government spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh, who attended the closed-door season, President Barrow urges his government to dIalogue with the Jotna people because it's their democratic right to peacefully demonstrate.

According to Sankareh, the interlocutor had a very cordial, civil and fruitful discussion with the government team and ultimately every party wants the best for The Gambia.

The government spokesperson also allays fear that grips the business community and members of society concerned about the potential ramifications of demonstrations during the tourism season. "Following today's meeting with the interlocutor, government is reviewing Jotna's permit application may eventually grant a peaceful procession permit pending the outcome of a scheduled meeting with Interior later today", he said today.

The issuing of any permit is consistent with government's position to respect the protesters' constitutional rights while equally safeguarding public safety and security. Therefore, the business community, diplomatic missions and the larger community are all assured that their safety and security remain paramount, Sankareh said.