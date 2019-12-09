Gambia: GTU Urges Members, Students to Stay Away From 3 Years Jotna

The Gambia Teachers' Union (GTU) has called on its members and students to desist from any industrial action and refrain from taking any undue risk that may impede their education.

The leadership of the GTU said it has been keenly monitoring the socio-political space of our motherland during the recent period and has now made their position very clear on the ubiquitous matter of a pending 'demonstration' due in a couple of days or weeks.

In view of the ongoing uncertainties, GTU through its General Secretary Marie Antoinette Corr, has urged its members to continue with their normal teaching duties and desist from any industrial actions, unless otherwise sanctioned by the GTU.

By the same token, the GTU further urged school administrators to advise their students to refrain from taking any undue risk that may jeopadise their education.

"Management has learnt with deep regret that some schools have allegedly favourably reacted to this scenario by altering their end of term exams timetable which is quite unfortunate."

The union further stated it will continue to observe the due processes, systems and mechanisms and should it warrant them to embark on any sort of industrial actions, they will duly be advised accordingly.

"While we continue our quest to pursue our demands from MoBSE and PMO as regards the welfare and wellbeing of our general membership, we urge all members to exercise restraint," the union further urged.

The union also urged the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to specify the closing and opening of schools for the incoming terms for clarity purposes.

In conclusion the union assured members and students of their unreserved commitment and resolve to continue championing their interest.