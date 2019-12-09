Sudan: SPLM-N 'Ready for Sudan Peace Talks in Juba'

Juba — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) has declared the readiness of its negotiation team to engage in direct peace talks with the interim government of Sudan scheduled to take place in Juba, the capital of South Sudan on Tuesday.

In a statement this weekend, the faction says that "members of the SPLM-N delegation headed by Ammar Daldoum have started to arrive in Juba" ahead of the talks.

"We have come to the second round of peace talks with a genuine and strong will. We also hope the other party is equipped with true spirit and will, so that the parties can make a real breakthrough by agreeing on a declaration of principles (DoPs) as a roadmap that governs the peace processes."

The SPLM-N El Hilu statement emphasises that "we have to consider and bear in mind the legitimate aspirations of the Sudanese people in fundamental change and realising a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese problem, and puts a logical end to the ongoing war in Sudan".

The movement also expressed its openness for "discussing all issues related to the peace talks in accordance with the agreement signed by the parties 17 October 2019 on sequencing of the negotiation agenda".