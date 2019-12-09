Sudan to Review Civil Service Salaries

Khartoum — Sudan's Minister of Finance Ibrahim El Badawi issued a decision Last week to form a national committee headed by Prof Abdelmuhsin Mustafa to reassess wages and salaries of state employees for the year 2020.

In late November Radio Dabanga reported that PM Hamdok emphasised that his government is working to restructure the state, both the civil service and the security apparatus.

Restructuring

The decision aims for comprehensive remedies for salaries and wages in the civil service. It also intends to put in place measures that can provide fair, just, and satisfactory wages for the civil servants.

The decision specified the committee's mandate to review the current status of wages and salaries in the civil service, and to reconsider the law that regulates the private sector, as well as reconsidering the allowances and benefits in according to employment classification or grades in the civil service and private sector to highlight the difference.