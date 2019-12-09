Malawi: Bullets, Wanderers Going Down to Wire in Title Race

Unless there is a sack of banana skins waiting for Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in their remaining three games, the TNM Super League title will be heading for People's Team or Lali Lubani Road.

Bullets narrowly beat Silver 1-0 in a watterlogged pitch to keep their title defence hopes alive Wanderers secured 2-1 victory against Karonga United Wanderers celebrate to keep title hopes alive Wanderers celebrate win: Title race going to wire

Intriguingly, both teams have their fate in their own hands.

Bullets are leading with a point and kept their title defence hopes alive on Sunday after beating Silver Strikers 1-0 in the water logged pitch.

Chimwemwe Idana scored the vital goal in what was largely a muddy puddle game.

Wanderers managed to keep their slim title hopes alive thanks to a 2-1 victory against Karonga United in Blantyre on Sunday.

The defending champions have 61 points, a point above Wanderers with all teams having three games before end of the title campaign.

Wanderers scored through substitute Zicco Mkanda before Peter Cholopi scored the second while Karonga United registered their goal through Misheck Selemani.

The next fixture for Bullets is against Civil Sporting at Civo Stadium on Wednesday while Wanderers will be facing tricky match against Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium.