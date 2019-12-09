Malawi: Bullets, Wanderers Going Down to Wire in Title Race

9 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Unless there is a sack of banana skins waiting for Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in their remaining three games, the TNM Super League title will be heading for People's Team or Lali Lubani Road.

Bullets narrowly beat Silver 1-0 in a watterlogged pitch to keep their title defence hopes alive Wanderers secured 2-1 victory against Karonga United Wanderers celebrate to keep title hopes alive Wanderers celebrate win: Title race going to wire

Intriguingly, both teams have their fate in their own hands.

Bullets are leading with a point and kept their title defence hopes alive on Sunday after beating Silver Strikers 1-0 in the water logged pitch.

Chimwemwe Idana scored the vital goal in what was largely a muddy puddle game.

Wanderers managed to keep their slim title hopes alive thanks to a 2-1 victory against Karonga United in Blantyre on Sunday.

The defending champions have 61 points, a point above Wanderers with all teams having three games before end of the title campaign.

Wanderers scored through substitute Zicco Mkanda before Peter Cholopi scored the second while Karonga United registered their goal through Misheck Selemani.

The next fixture for Bullets is against Civil Sporting at Civo Stadium on Wednesday while Wanderers will be facing tricky match against Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.