Sudan: Peace Talks Set to Resuming in Juba On Tuesday

Khartoum — During discussions on Thursday with the Mediation Committee on the Sudanese peace talks in Juba, Dhieu Mathok, South Sudan's Minister for Energy and Dams, and member of the Sudanese peace talks mediation team confirmed that the preparations for the next round of talks have been finalised.

The negotiations are expected to reconvene on 10 December in Juba, capital of South Sudan. Last month Radio Dabanga reported that the second round of peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed rebel movements was postponed.

Mathok stressed the significance of the round of negotiation in the comprehensive peace process in Sudan. He confirmed that the mediation held meetings with the members of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) in Khartoum and the UNAMID- UN-AU Mission in Darfur regarding the issues of displaced people and refugees in Darfur.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omar Manis explained that the meeting came within the framework of the government's preparations for the peace talks. He further stressed that the issue of peace is a top priority for the transitional government.