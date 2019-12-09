Sudan: Protest Against Increasing Violence in Darfur

8 December 2019
Darfur — On Friday, in Umm Dukhun in Central Darfur, locals protested against the increasing violence and human rights violations in the area. On Thursday, in Umm Dukhun, unidentified gunmen killed and robed a resident, Yagoub Ibrahim. The protestors demanded the arrest of the alleged perpetrators. They also asked the authorities to collect weapons from the militias or unauthorised weapons from civilians.

On Friday, herders attacked Kereinik village in the western part of El Geneina. As a result, a farmer, Sheikheldin Ibrahim was shot dead, and several others were injured.

In a separate incident on Friday, during crossfire between the police and herders, two people got injured in Galala village in the western part of Kereinik.

El Geneina

In El Geneina the capital of West Darfur, a former soldier detonated a grenade on Friday which killed him and three other people, and wounded four others two of them were severely injured including his brother.

A source told Radio Dabanga that the x Sudanese army soldier who suffered from mental illness killed himself and three others when his family was trying to contain the situation.

The source described the incident as a suicidal case. He explained that the x soldier blew the grenade when the family members were trying to convince to cool down.

North Darfur

On Friday, in a traffic accident, three people died and one was injured on the road between Nyala and El Fashir close by Zamzam camp for the displaced.

East Jebel Marra

Militiamen burned more than 25 traditional crop storages (Joroun) in the area of Lea close to Suwani village in East Jebel Marra.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that dozens of gunmen riding camels attacked the village on Thursday morning. They open intensive fire on the air that terrorised the residents and then set fire on the storages, the witnesses explained.

