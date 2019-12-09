Somalia: Somali Parliament to Grill Two Ministers

8 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali minister for Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow and minister for Air Transportation and Aviation Mohamed Abdullahi Salad Oomaar are expected to appear before Somali Lower House parliament over national security issues.

According to letter by Lower House Speaker, Mohamed Abdirahman, the lawmakers will grill the ministers about the security of the capital and the operations by the security agencies in the city and its surrounding areas as well as aviation affairs.

The parliament summoned the country's minister for Aviation, Mohamed Abdullahi Salad over recent travel restrictions and complains by some of the opposition leaders.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.