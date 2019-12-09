Somalia: Somali Parliament to Grill Two Ministers

Somali minister for Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow and minister for Air Transportation and Aviation Mohamed Abdullahi Salad Oomaar are expected to appear before Somali Lower House parliament over national security issues.

According to letter by Lower House Speaker, Mohamed Abdirahman, the lawmakers will grill the ministers about the security of the capital and the operations by the security agencies in the city and its surrounding areas as well as aviation affairs.

The parliament summoned the country's minister for Aviation, Mohamed Abdullahi Salad over recent travel restrictions and complains by some of the opposition leaders.