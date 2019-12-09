Nigerian Army Commander Killed in Boko Haram Bomb Attack

9 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

A Nigerian Army commander was killed on Saturday after an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Marte, Borno State.

Military sources told PREMIUM TIMES the army major, who was the commander of 153 Task Force Battalion in Marte Local Government Area, was leading a patrol of the unit's perimeter when the bomb went off Saturday evening.

Our sources said the officer was the only one immediately confirmed killed in the attack. It was unclear whether some of his troops, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, were injured or killed during the patrol.

PREMIUM TIMES has withheld the name of the officer as it was unclear whether or not his family has been notified by the military.

Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, did not return a request for comment on the attack that killed the major.

The major has become the latest senior officer to die since a colonel was killed in battle mid-July.

Swathes of Marte Local Government Area were overrun by insurgents between late May and early June, but the military said the area had been recovered and future incursions would be prevented.

Insurgent attacks have reduced generally since late October, with the military crediting its new 'super camp' strategy that made it difficult for terrorists to overrun brigades and battalions.

Saturday's attack has raised fresh concerns about Boko Haram's ability to launch surprise strikes.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

