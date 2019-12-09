Cameroon: African Zone IV Volleyball Championships - Cameroon Qualifies for Finals

The two Cameroonian flagbearers at the ongoing African Zone IV Volleyball Championships in Brazzaville, Congo, have qualified for the finals of the competition. FAP men and women's team picked their qualification tickets after beating their adversaries; in the semi-finals yesterday October 24, 2019. Funny of Gabon and Inter club of Congo 3-0 and 3-2 sets in the semi-finals. In the women's competition FAP beat Funny of Gabon 3-0 sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-8). In the men's competition FAP men beat Inter Star of Congo 3-2 sets (255-15, 22-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-10). The women's team will play against VC Espoir of DR Congo and the men will play against the winner of the match between VC Mwangaza of Kinshasa and Kinda Odzoho of Brazzaville. The final will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019.