Somalia: Al-Shabaab Retakes Area From Jubaland State Forces

8 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Reports reaching at Radio Shabelle's news desk from Lower Juba region of southern Somalia indicate that Al-Shabaab has recaptured key area from Jubaland forces on Sunday.

Local residents confirmed that hundreds of gun-toting militants in pick-ups moved into Dag-Allamo village located near Dhoobley town following the pullout of the regional army.

There has been no single bullet fired during the take-over. The fighters from Al-Shabaab lectured villagers to announce their come-back and launched an operation subsequently.

Jubaland state army officials are yet to comment on the seizure of the area which has been under their control since 2012.

