Kenya: Sudan Participates At Preparatory Meeting for ACP Summit in Nairobi

8 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nairobi — Sudan is participating in the preparatory meeting for the summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (ACP) in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, under the slogan (the organization in its new garment adheres to pluralism), which began on Saturday with the launching of the 110th session of the ministerial council of the organization, in preparation for the summit that will be held during December 9 - 10.

The Ministerial Council is discussing a number of important issues and issued a number of decisions regarding it, the most important of which was the appointment of the Angolan Ambassador George Gitoki as the Secretary General of the organization to succeed Dr. Patrick Gomez, the former Secretary General.

The council also approved an amendment of the Georgetown Agreement establishing to the organization in preparation for its ratification by the ACP Summit.

Sudan delegation for the ACP ministerial council is headed by the General Director of the Foreign Affairs Administration at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Jamal Al-Sheikh, and includes as members the Director of the Economic and Technical Cooperation Administration at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohamed Ahmed Taj-Eddin, Sudan Ambassador to Kenya, Ghariballa Khidir, and the Plenipotentiary, Charge d'Affaires at Sudan Embassy to Brussels and acting envoy to the organization., Hamid Al-Jizouli

