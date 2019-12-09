Sudan: Arrest of Boko Haram Elements Represents Security Threat - Experts

8 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A number of experts have affirmed that the arrest of six elements of Boko Harm inside the Sudanese territories holding Chadian nationalities represents a serious security threat.

The professor of political science at a number of Sudanese universities, Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Adam, explained that the arrest of the Boko haram elements by the Sudanese Military Intelligence proves the the assumption made by some experts that Sudan might be exposed to security threats and challenges as well as possibly a targeting of its revolution.

Dr. Ibrahim stressed the importance of coherence and support to Sudan Armed forces, the Rapid Support Forces and the Security apparatuses in order to confront the terrorists and to protect the country from Boko Haram evils.

Meanwhile, the political analyst Al Rashid Mohamed Ismail, said that one of American conditions to remove Sudan from the list states sponsoring terrorism is that Sudan shall to work actively in countering terrorism.

This issue, according to Dr. Mohamed, requires efficiant, well trained and strong security forces to pursue these criminals and to counter their activities, such as terrorism human trafficking, dealing in drugs and illegal immigration.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

