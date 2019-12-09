Sudan: Hamdok Concludes Successful Visit to The United State

8 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok and his accompanying delegation have concluded a successful visit to the United States. Dr. Hamdok and his accompanying delegation have left Washington and expected to arrive in Khartoum at 05:00 p.m. today (Sunday).

In Washington, the Prime Minister held a number of important meetings with senior US Administration and congress officials. He also talked at a number of research centers and media conferences in Washington and met both presidents of the World Bank and IMF.

