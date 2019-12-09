Sudan: U.S. Visit Was Historical and Important to Sudan - Hamdouk

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk retuned to Khartoum on Sunday, concluding a six-day official visit to the United States of America.

In a press conference at Khartoum Airport, Dr. Hamdouk described his visit to the States as historic and that it provided the opportunity to reflect the new image of Sudan, indicating that the visit was in response to an official invitation by the US Administration.

The Prime Minister stated that the visit was hectic with activities and meetings he held with senior American officials including at the US State Department, the Treasury, the Defense, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the USAID.

He said he also met officials from the US Congress, the Senate, the Chairman of US Senate' Foreign Relations Committee along with the President of the World Bank(WB), and the International monetary Fund (IMF) board of governors and the Sudanese community in the States.

