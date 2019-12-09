Sudan: U.S. Visit Was Historical and Important to Sudan - Hamdouk

8 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk retuned to Khartoum on Sunday, concluding a six-day official visit to the United States of America.

In a press conference at Khartoum Airport, Dr. Hamdouk described his visit to the States as historic and that it provided the opportunity to reflect the new image of Sudan, indicating that the visit was in response to an official invitation by the US Administration.

The Prime Minister stated that the visit was hectic with activities and meetings he held with senior American officials including at the US State Department, the Treasury, the Defense, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the USAID.

He said he also met officials from the US Congress, the Senate, the Chairman of US Senate' Foreign Relations Committee along with the President of the World Bank(WB), and the International monetary Fund (IMF) board of governors and the Sudanese community in the States.

.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Conflict
U.S., Canada and Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.