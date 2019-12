Cape Town — The troubled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Prasa, has been placed under administration, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced.

According to Eye Witness News, the minister said Prasa "has deep-rooted problems and merely replacing an interim board with a permanent one would not solve the problem".

Bongisizwe Mpondo has been appointed as its administrator and will ensure the entity's financial obligations are met.

More to follow.