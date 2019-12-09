Sudan: Workshop Launches for Implementing Macro Economic Model

8 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Undersecretary of planning in the ministry of finance and economic planning Maki Marghani affirmed that UN Economic commission in Africa has provided technical support to Sudan in the field of implementing the macroeconomic model and strengthening policies of macro economy to support the ministry capacity particularly the directorate of planning, policies and studies in the field implementing economic models.

Merghani gave this statement on Sunday during addressing training workshop organized by ministry of finance and economic planning in collaboration with UNEC in Africa at Grand Holiday Villa.

The workshop was expected to explore goals of an integrated economic model to strengthen capacity of decision-making in Sudan particularly in economic and social analysis with aims of strengthening capability of economic anticipation for long and medium terms.

Head of UNEC for Africa delegation Jamal AL Tayeb explained that UNEC for Africa comes in the context of economic field and part of it concerned about macro training which was implemented in a number of African countries such as in Gambia and Ghana.

He said part of UNEC mission in Africa concerns about economic planning and it helps Sudan for example in statistic.

AL Tayeb announces that a third workshop suggested to be launched on preparing national strategy and implementing free trade zone in Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

