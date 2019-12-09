Sudan: Dr. Al-Suwaileh Appointed As Director of the Agricultural Research Corporation

Khartoum — The acting Prime Minister, ambassador Omer Bashir Manis, has issued a decision, in response to a recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources on appointment of D. Abdul-Moniem Taha Ahmed Al-Suwaileh as the General Director of the Agricultural Research Corporation.
