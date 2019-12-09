Sudan Aims to Achieve Agreement With United States - Dr. Hamdok

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, affirmed that dialogue with the American side is continuing to remove Sudan out of the list of countries sponsors of terrorism.

At a press conference he held Sunday at Khartoum Airport upon his return from the United States, Dr. Hamdok said that Sudan was able to reduce the American conditions, that were set for removing the name of Sudan from the list of terrorism sponsors, through dialogue from seven conditions to two conditions: which are cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and agreement on compensations for the families of the victims, adding that the government have a homogeneous team that is present and working with the American side on these issues to reach an agreement.

He affirmed that the issue of removing Sudan from the American list of terrorism is a process that comes in a number of stages and passes through the US Congress; therefore, Sudan delegation has met in Washington with a number of Congressmen, indicating that the visit has provided opportunity for dialogue with the Congress senators.

Dr. Hamdok has affirmed Sudan keenness to normalize and to establish good relations with the United States after upgrading the level of diplomatic representation between the two countries.