Sudan: Friends of Sudan Will Meet in Khartoum for the First Time - Hamdok

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, announced that Khartoum will host for the first time the meeting of the Friends of Sudan in the coming period, explaining that this meeting is a partnership and will helps to lay down new bases of understanding on issues and working together.

At a press conference he held Sunday at Khartoum Airport upon his return from the United States, Dr. Hamdok said that the goals of his visit to the United States included improving the relations between the two countries, lifting sanctions and writing off the debts, indicating that the issue of debt exemption is linked to the lifting of sanctions will help Sudan enter into new partnerships with the international community and enabling the country to cross an era of safety.

He The Prime Minister stated that Sudan is seeking to reach an acceptable agreement with the US administration on the issue of compensations to protect the Sudanese state from any claims or other ensuing issues prior to the lifting of sanctions.