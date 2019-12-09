Malawi's Top Entertainment and Arts Awards Ump Announces Media Nominees

9 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Organisers of Malawi's top entertainment and arts awards, Urban Music People (UMP) awards has announced the highly anticipated media awards nominees for this year's UMP music and fashion blended edition.

According to a statement made available to Nyasa Times, unveiling of the winners and the Award ceremony will be held at a private function on Sunday 15 December at Scallas Café, Blantyre.

"The media are a vital stakeholder in our growing music and fashion industry. These awards were introduced to recognize the important role the media play but also to encourage excellence in arts journalism", UMP Awards Director, Ken Zizwa said in the statement.

Zizwa was also quick to point out that the voting process included inputs from nominees of the music and fashion awards, as well the judges panel of the fashion awards.

2019 UMP Media Awards Nominees

Best Print Journalist (Male)

Brian Itai

John Chirwa

Sam Banda Jnr

Best Print Journalist (Female)

Edith Gondwe

Yvonne Sundu

Best Online Journalist

Dalitso Mizaya

Harold Kapindu

Pemphero Musowa

TV personality of the Year

Luna MC

Priscilla Kayira

Sharon Chirwa

Radio DJ/Personality of the Year

Black Jak

Joy Nathu

Sharon Chirwa

Club DJ of the year (Male)

DJ Mask

DJ Nathan Tunes

VJ Ice

Club DJ of the year (Female)

RJ the DJ

DJ Bubblegum

Photographer of the Year

JustJerome

Liyha simmons

Zeeya creations

Best Entertainment Graphic Designers

Spryal

Tawina Mbeza

Vincent Lawkast Kasindi

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Entertainment
Media
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.