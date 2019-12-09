Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest

opinion

The decision for dissolving the defunct regime's National Congress Party (NCP) should have been made on April 11, the date marking the end of that regime, but the military (council) seemed to have been wishing implementation of a soft-landing policy of allowing the NCP to shift from a ruling party position to one that would be equal to other political parties that are not enjoying the support of the state, said Abdul Latif al-Boony in a column published by Al-Sudani daily newspaper of Sunday.

The decision titled "The Defunct Regime Dismantling Code", inter alia, provides for dissolving the NCP, in lieu of taking it as part of the revolutionary legitimacy, thus shifting from political chaos to legality, a move that is much better than the revolutionary option, the veteran columnist said.

The Transitional authority can now tell the world that it is by far different from the former regime, adopting a system of issuing legislations for fighting that regime, while its incubator, the Freedom and Change Forces (FCF), prepares for a new phase that follows the transitional period, said Boony.

An opportunity is now available for the youth of the Sudanese Islamic Movement (SIM) to reconsider the old ideas spread by the defunct regime, to purge their ranks from those who were corrupted and to turn their militarized movement into a civilian body or to join any other political party, the columnist added.

He agreed with Premier Hamdok that the decision of dismantling the extinct regime would not be an instrument for revenge but, instead, would be a tool for correcting what is wrong.

Columnist Amal Ahmed Tabidy has called for dismantling the media institutions of the defunct regime which could be an instrument for the counter-revolution that seeks to abort the popular December revolution.

Writing in a column that appeared on Al-Akhbar daily newspaper of Monday, Amal noted that the media generally reflect the country's economic, social and political situation and the honest means of information and journalists offer a true image of the conditions of the country, while the hired and dishonest media and journalists serve the dictatorial and totalitarian regimes and give a false image of the situation.

Now that the transitional authority is about to take arrangements for starting the process of dismantling the ousted regime, it has equally to embark on the second step of dissolving the media institutions of that regime to be replaced by a free media system that serves the December revolution, she said.

The information that sided with the oppressive clique of rulers was unlike the one that opted to side with oppressed majority of the people and the journalists who were favored by the oppressive regime were not similar to those who were driven out of their jobs by that regime, the columnist said.

Columnist Abdul Latif al-Boony has struck a comparison between two public opinion polls he said were conducted by Aljazeera electronic site, one last week on the popularity of the present Transitional authority and the second one last Thursday on the extent of welcoming the decision by the authority for dismantling the defunct regime in Sudan.

Boony said in the first poll more than 80% of the respondents said they were dissatisfied with the performance of the government and equally more than 80% of them welcomed the dismantling decision.

He said he is of the opinion that both results were credible as in the first one the government performance is connected with the daily issues of the people and their livelihood, while the people were dissatisfied with the former regime which they ousted in mass demonstrations and protests that lasted for several months.

The authority will be mistaken if it considered the result of the second poll as an equalizer of the first one; yes it is true that the people want that all traces of the former regime be eliminated, but this should not be a pretext for the government to fully engage with the dismantling process and use it as a cover for its failure in effectively dealing with the people's concerns, Boony said.

The perspective of tourism as an important economic sector in Sudan is the topic of a column written by Abdul Jalil Suleiman on Alyoum Altali daily newspaper of Wednesday.

If it is efficiently invested, this sector, which is neglected in Sudan, provides a vitally important economic source, only requiring scientific and precise planning and marketing as well as infrastructure, said the columnist, noting, unfortunately, that this sector was neglected in the Sudan.

He said the country possesses rich touristic attractions other than the Meroetic archeological pyramids and other sites which, according to the columnist, are no longer very attractive to tourists, even in Egypt where he said about 90% of the tourists would not visit the pyramids and, instead, they enjoy leisure time in Sharm al-Sheikh and other sites on the red Sea coast, bringing to Egypt 12.6 billion dollars in 2019.

The success of the tourism sector in Egypt, in addition to the marketing, is due to a well-established infrastructure and comfortable hotels and the freedom the tourists enjoy, while those elements are in short in Sudan, Suleiman said.

Besides the Sudan's virgin and charming Red Sea coast, there are captivating sceneries of rich nature in the Nuba Mountains, Darfur, Blue Nile, East Sudan and the bewitching Sahara in the north, said Suleiman,

In a column that appeared on Alintibaha daily newspaper of Thursday, Mohamed Abdul Majid has acclaimed the December Revolution as ever young of an unending validity guarded by the Sudanese youth.

The Revolution, which has astonished the world and inspired upheavals in other countries, was instigated and persevered by the new generation and will therefore continue alive, unlike previous revolutions which did not last long because they were fostered by older generations and political parties, said Majid.

The guarantor of the Revolution is this new generation that included not only young men but also young women who effectively took part in the peaceful uprising as 'Kandakat', a phenomenon in Sudan's national movements, the columnist.

He added that the Revolution was in the first place against corruption which was based on false religious slogans and it has succeeded and will carry on as an ever-lasting revolution because it was inspired by political, economic, social, cultural, arts and technical motives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elements of the former regime appear not to have yet recovered from the shock of missing three decades of power they still wish to redeem that power with which they exercised the world's worst kind of ruling and oppression, said Hanady al-Siddeik in a column published by Aljareedah daily newspaper of Saturday.

She ridiculed a call by those elements for staging a million-strong demonstration on December 14 for an alleged aim of rectification of the revolution in which Hanady said they did not take part, not only that, the December Revolution was actually launched against their corrupt regime.

Although she branded the announcement of the demonstration by the supporters of the defunct regime as a political provocation, Hanady said she would not object to staging that demonstration because it would make them realize their true volume of publicity among the people who rose against their rule.

Anyway, Hanady went on, it was good news that some of those elements had second thoughts and hinted abandoning the idea of the demonstration because they realized that it was massively rejected, particularly on the social media by the honest youth of the December Revolution who threatened everyone who would participate in the demonstration.

The supporters of the extinct regime also apparently drew back the call for demonstration because they feared a counter-action by the Transitional Authority, especially after the latter had announced disbanding the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and confiscating its assets, said Hanady.