Malawi: Mzuzu Councillors Vandalise CEO's Office Over Delayed Motorbike Loans

9 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Easter Khunga

Mzuzu City councilors on Friday vandalised the council's Chief Executive Officer's office in protest against delayed motorbike loans.

Jombo Ward councillor, Chiyembekezo Mvula said the councillors were angry because they were only given part of the money last week.

"We were supposed to get K1.5 million each but the council only gave us half a million cheque which was not the agreement," said Mvula.

He added that after discussing with the council secretariat they ended up disagreeing on some issues which resulted into vandalism of the Chief Executive Officer's office.

Mzuzu City Council publicist, Mac Donald Gondwe said the council had taken care of the situation and everything is back to normal.

Gondwe said there was a technical hiccup while processing and clearing their cheques but the issue has been solved and the councilors have received their cheques for their loans.

"It's just unfortunate that the issue has gone this far because it was an internal issue and we thought it would have been better to be handled internally," said Gondwe.

He said the secretariat discussed with councilors the technical hiccup and both parties were optimistic that the cheques would be cleared by close of business this week and that it was a surprise to see councilors seal and break offices.

"We will continue engaging both parties on the importance of following right procedures when there is a disagreement of some sought.

"Breaking structures would not solve matters also considering the hard economic times the council is going through. This is avoidable expenditure," added Gondwe.

Meanwhile, each councilor has received their loan in full which is a cheque of K1.5 million.

Some sources said councilors were taking beer at the council offices before turning violent.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

